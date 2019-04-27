Traders Buy Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $177.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $89.73 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $66.18

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

