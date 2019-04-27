Totally (TLY) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Totally Plc (LON:TLY)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Approximately 418,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average daily volume of 19,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.30 ($0.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58.

About Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

