Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after buying an additional 251,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 94,323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,867,000 after buying an additional 283,888 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 213.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 309,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,222,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,046,609.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $38,340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,590.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,978,829 shares of company stock worth $101,772,309 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAIN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $584.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

