Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $664,000 Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $3,554,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Halliburton stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. Halliburton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

