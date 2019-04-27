Tigercoin (TGC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Tigercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tigercoin has a total market cap of $109,239.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tigercoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010839 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00043358 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tigercoin

Tigercoin (TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com . Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tigercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

