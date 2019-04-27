Theta Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.55 Million (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Theta Token has a total market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.27 or 0.09912754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00042128 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001929 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00019926 BTC.

About Theta Token

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinbit, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, WazirX, Upbit, Coineal, Binance, Bithumb, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

