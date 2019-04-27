TheStreet Downgrades Equity BancShares (EQBK) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EQBK stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $397.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,068 shares of company stock worth $33,972. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

