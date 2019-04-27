Thermon Group (THR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

THR stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.35. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $119.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1,662.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 229.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Thermon Group by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

