The Latest on French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed solutions to the economic Issues raised by Yellowish vest protesters (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Activists involved in the five months of vest protests of France say they are disappointed by the answer of President Emmanuel Macron to their needs for relief to the working classes of the country.

Paris area activist Thierry-Paul Valette tweeted later Macron outlined his eponymous proposals Thursday night that the president spoke like”a supreme chief and doesn’t appear to understand that he should show modesty.”

Movement activists plan to protest to get a straight weekend on Saturday.

Once-prominent yellowish vest activist Ingrid Levavasseur, who scaled her participation involving the movement’s internal divisions and demonstration violence, told The Associated Press she found Macron’s response”not in any way satisfactory.”

Levavasseur, didn’t solve the problems of retirees and cautiously welcomed his planned steps to decentralize decision-making but stated the strategy of Macron wasn’t ambitious.

She confessed that”the expectations are so enormous that it was bound to be unsatisfactory.”

___

8:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has predicted extremism a hazard and says he wants the authorities to work harder to keep extremists from doing injury.

Macron said during a speech on Thursday night he would like to strengthen oversight of extremist groups.

He insisted France ‘s coverage of the secular rules of secularism state is the secret that enables people of different backgrounds and beliefs to live collectively.

Nevertheless, the French leader said he thinks illegal immigration is about Europe and France. He said that he favors a”powerful” Europe that protects its borders and takes some asylum-seekers whose lives are at risk in other countries.

He said:”To be welcoming, you will need to get a house. So we need borders. We are in need of boundaries to be admired. We need rules.”

___

6:50 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to reduce income taxes for middle-class workers.

Macron made the vow Thursday outlining his answer to months of protests.

He said he wants to”cut taxes to get a maximum number of citizens and particularly people who are working, the middle-class.”

Macron said he’s considering financing the measure through cuts in public spending and making people work. He didn’t elaborate.

___

6:35 p.m.

French President Emmanuel wants to alter the voting system of the legislature so it better reflects the diversity of the political parties of France and to reduce the number of lawmakers in parliament.

Macron said Thursday during a speech planned to address the concerns raised by the anti-government yellowish vest protesters:”We can enhance” the parliament and also make it”more efficient”

The parliamentary election strategy of france currently is designed to give the celebration that was winning a bulk , disadvantaging parties.

Macron says that he wants some of the seats in parliament, the National Assembly’s lower house, to be filled through a system.

He said he plans to make it much easier for citizens to suggest national referendums.

___

9 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is defined to unveil long-awaited strategies to quell five weeks of vest protests that have damaged his presidency.

Macron will speak to the country against the Elysee palace following three weeks of debate aimed at fixing the protesters’ concerns through town hall meetings and collecting complaints on line.

He is expected to unveil tax reductions for lower-income households and steps to improve pensions and assist single parents. He may also make it easier for people to commence referendums.

While his guarantees are predicted to react to a demonstrators’ grievances, other critics are more very most likely to dismiss them as too small, too late. As resulting in a French government that favors the wealthy and want more income equality, the protesters see the centrist Macron, a former investment banker.

Lots of French protesters say that they can’t pay their bills because of the high cost of living.