TFI International (TFII) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. CIBC reduced their price target on TFI International from C$52.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TFI International from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

Get TFI International alerts:

TSE:TFII opened at C$44.01 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$33.36 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.03, for a total transaction of C$4,103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$166,445,088.04. Insiders have sold a total of 194,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,600 in the last quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.