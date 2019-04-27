Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Director Sells $268,800.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Albert E. Smith sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $64.19 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
