Tenneco (TEN) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.43. 1,532,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 808,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $47,219,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 170.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 573,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 361,582 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,245,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 336,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $6,443,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

