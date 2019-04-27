Targa Resources (TRGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Targa Resources to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 1,465,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,350. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,106.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 917,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.