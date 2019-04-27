Taglich Brothers Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Nephros (NEPH)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Taglich Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEPH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 119,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,148. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

