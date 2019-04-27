SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $304,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 in the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

