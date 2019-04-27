Swisscom (SCMWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCMWY. UBS Group lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Swisscom in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $46.91 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.