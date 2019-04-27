Swedbank (SWDBY) versus Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Head-To-Head Review

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Swedbank pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Swedbank has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Swedbank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 6 4 0 2.40

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $129.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.49%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Swedbank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swedbank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank $6.23 billion 2.90 $2.34 billion $2.14 7.57 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $19.34 billion 1.92 $4.09 billion $9.34 8.94

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank. Swedbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank 38.87% 16.85% 0.83% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 19.44% 16.70% 0.91%

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Swedbank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

