Svb Leerink Comments on GENFIT S A/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (GNFT)

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.47 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.