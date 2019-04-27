Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We forecast Q1/19 net sales of $92.1 million, up 26.0% YOY. We expect the May 2018 acquisition of CID Uniforms segment to contribute 20 percentage points to year-over-year sales growth. As such, we are forecasting organic sales growth of approximately 6%.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Group of Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.22.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 88,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.