SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 410,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

