Stryker (SYK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $209.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stryker exited the first quarter of 2019 on a solid note, with earnings surpassing the consensus mark and revenues increasing on a year-over-year basis. The company continues to gain from its core MedSurg unit which put up a strong show in the reported quarter. Additionally, strength in flagship Mako platform continues to favor the company. Moreover, its K2M acquisition drove the core Neurotechnology & Spine unit in the quarter under review. Solid international growth also buoys optimism. Expansion in operating margin is a positive while strong outlook for 2019 is indicative of bright prospects. Stryker has outperformed the industry in a year. However, contraction in gross margin raises concern. Additionally, revenues in the first quarter were impacted by unfavorable foreign currency movement. Pricing pressure also continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a headwind.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

NYSE SYK opened at $188.28 on Thursday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $3,017,977.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,455 shares of company stock worth $24,723,292. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 32,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

