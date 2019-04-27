Strs Ohio Has $4.09 Million Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,936 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 7,829.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,330,967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,072.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,005,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 816,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

SNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

