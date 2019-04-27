Strs Ohio Has $3.56 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 205.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,540 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $97,308,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PG&E by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,366,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

Shares of PCG opened at $23.41 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of -0.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

