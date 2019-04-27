Strategic Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $45.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $51.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/strategic-financial-group-llc-has-1-51-million-position-in-spdr-sp-bank-etf-kbe.html.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.