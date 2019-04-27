Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,472 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Target stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.
In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
Recommended Story: Insider Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.