Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,472 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

