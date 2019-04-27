STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.84 ($19.58).

STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

