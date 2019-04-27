Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $233,205.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a market cap of $233,205.00 and $131.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.02084768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00439437 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00016587 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007933 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 10,977,692 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

