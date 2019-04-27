Steinberg Global Asset Management Sells 1,969 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Steinberg Global Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Maxim Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $9,132,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,973,649. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

