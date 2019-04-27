Steinberg Global Asset Management Has $569,000 Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 70,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $315,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 137,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

