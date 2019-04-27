State Street Corp (STT) Stake Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in State Street by 8.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 129,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $114,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $2,660,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,663,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,548,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Evercore ISI raised State Street from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.99 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.51 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.72.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $103.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $59,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $961,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,338. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

