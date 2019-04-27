Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,109 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $132,216.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,261.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/squar-milner-financial-services-llc-grows-position-in-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.