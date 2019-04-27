SPX Flow (FLOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX Flow alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLOW. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NYSE FLOW traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 116,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.16.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $538.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.