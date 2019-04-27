SPS Commerce (SPSC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.16-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-276.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.91 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.16-2.22 EPS.

SPSC stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. 294,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $177,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,828.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 19,670 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.65, for a total value of $2,117,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,450.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

