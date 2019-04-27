SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,422,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

