Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $101.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy-is-flaharty-asset-management-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.