SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Shares of SDY opened at $101.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.69.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.