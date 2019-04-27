SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Holdings Trimmed by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,363 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,379,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 917,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 140,131 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 753,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 161,607 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 435,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $31.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $34.15.

