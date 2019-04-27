SPC Financial Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,735,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.09. 155,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,483. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $190.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPC Financial Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/spc-financial-inc-has-10-28-million-holdings-in-vanguard-small-cap-growth-etf-vbk.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.