Southern Co (SO) Position Increased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Southern were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $952,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 7,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,988. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

