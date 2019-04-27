Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 139 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $295.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/sound-income-strategies-llc-buys-139-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.