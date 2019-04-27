Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock Price

Headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alibaba Group’s ranking:

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.54.

Shares of BABA opened at $187.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-alibaba-group-baba-stock-price.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.