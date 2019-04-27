Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $954.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $936.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $971.30 million. Snap-on posted sales of $954.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.20.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $169.77. The stock had a trading volume of 299,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,440. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $60,832.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $4,207,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,044.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,327 shares of company stock worth $12,687,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $62,430,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,028,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

