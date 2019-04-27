Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 116,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olague bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $403,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

