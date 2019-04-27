Short Interest in FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Rises By 21.7%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,643,538 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 29th total of 16,144,770 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,479,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

FCEL stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.34. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 88.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

