Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,105,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 555% from the previous session’s volume of 321,621 shares.The stock last traded at $38.54 and had previously closed at $34.50.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shockwave Medical stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/shockwave-medical-swav-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.