SES (SGBAF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of SGBAF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 13,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881. SES has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.48.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.