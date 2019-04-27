Security National Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $133.53 and a twelve month high of $198.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $526,765.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,526 shares of company stock worth $19,690,902 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

