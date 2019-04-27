SecureCoin (SRC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. SecureCoin has a market cap of $11,756.00 and $4.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, SecureCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Coin Profile

SecureCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,120,636 coins. SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com . SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

