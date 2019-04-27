Secure Income REIT PLC (SIR) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.93

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SIR opened at GBX 4.11 ($0.05) on Friday. Secure Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 414 ($5.41).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Secure Income REIT from GBX 417 ($5.45) to GBX 457 ($5.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

