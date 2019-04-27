Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

FNDE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 257,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,015. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $31.06.

