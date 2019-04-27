Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of SASR opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.77. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $26,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $211,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

